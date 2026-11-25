Marcus Mitropoulos starts as commerce writer at British GQ
British GQ has appointed Marcus Mitropoulos as commerce writer. Previously a style writer at the title, Marcus will join the Recommendations team, focusing on style and grooming.
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Marcus Mitropoulos
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British GQ
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