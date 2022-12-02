 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Matthew Dresch appointed as Features Writer for the Sunday Mirror and People

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
17 hours ago
Sunday Mirror and Sunday People have appointed Matthew Dresch as features writer to focus on writing exclusives each week.

Matthew is looking for celebrity interviews linked to upcoming releases (TV shows, books etc), and is also interested in TV documentaries involving Brits, quirky historical stories, cutting-edge tech and reactions to reports from official watchdogs.

