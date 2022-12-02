Matthew Dresch appointed as Features Writer for the Sunday Mirror and People
Sunday Mirror and Sunday People have appointed Matthew Dresch as features writer to focus on writing exclusives each week.
Matthew is looking for celebrity interviews linked to upcoming releases (TV shows, books etc), and is also interested in TV documentaries involving Brits, quirky historical stories, cutting-edge tech and reactions to reports from official watchdogs.
