Lucy Clarke-Billings moves from Reach plc to DMG Media
The i paper has appointed Lucy Clarke-Billings as associate news editor, based on the national newsdesk with a focus on exclusives.
Lucy joined last week from her deputy features editor role at the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, and has also previously served as deputy news editor at Mirror Online.
