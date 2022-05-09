 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Lucy Clarke-Billings moves from Reach plc to DMG Media

i newspaper
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
The i paper has appointed Lucy Clarke-Billings as associate news editor, based on the national newsdesk with a focus on exclusives.

Lucy joined last week from her deputy features editor role at the Sunday Mirror and Sunday People, and has also previously served as deputy news editor at Mirror Online.

 

