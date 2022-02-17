Maya Elese named deputy news editor at 5 News
5 News has appointed Maya Elese as deputy news editor. Maya, previously assistant news editor, is particularly interested in social affairs, culture, identity politics and international news. She can be found tweeting @mayaelese.
