News / National and Regional Press

Metro’s Tori Brazier is now film and entertainment reporter

By Martina Losi
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Metro has appointed Tori Brazier as film and entertainment reporter across digital and print. She will focus on film in particular, alongside TV, showbiz, and music. Tori previously served as entertainment reporter at Metro.co.uk. She can be reached on Twitter @dinotaur.

