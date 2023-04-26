Metro’s Tori Brazier is now film and entertainment reporter
Metro has appointed Tori Brazier as film and entertainment reporter across digital and print. She will focus on film in particular, alongside TV, showbiz, and music. Tori previously served as entertainment reporter at Metro.co.uk. She can be reached on Twitter @dinotaur.
