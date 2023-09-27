Michael Bedigan moves to The Independent
The Independent has appointed Michael Bedigan as West Coast reporter.
Mike joined on 25 September from his Los Angeles correspondent role at PA Media. He can be found tweeting @MikeBedigan.
