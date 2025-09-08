 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nateisha Scott appointed Beauty Content Lead at Harrods Magazine

Harrods Magazine
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
1 day ago
Harrods has appointed Nateisha Scott as beauty content lead. She will be responsible for leading beauty content and shaping the editorial direction across Harrods, H beauty and Drybar.

Nateisha’s role covers the 360° strategy and delivery of beauty content across all channels and customer touch points, including .com, social media, Harrods Magazine, CRM, paid media, in-store activations, and events.

