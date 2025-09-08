Nateisha Scott appointed Beauty Content Lead at Harrods Magazine
Harrods has appointed Nateisha Scott as beauty content lead. She will be responsible for leading beauty content and shaping the editorial direction across Harrods, H beauty and Drybar.
Nateisha’s role covers the 360° strategy and delivery of beauty content across all channels and customer touch points, including .com, social media, Harrods Magazine, CRM, paid media, in-store activations, and events.
