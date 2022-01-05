Olivia Alabaster has joined The Times
The Times has appointed Olivia Alabaster as its assistant news editor. Olivia joins the News UK title from The Independent where she was the paper’s news editor.
She can be found tweeting at https://twitter.com/OliviaAlabaster.
