Orlando Crowcroft joins Sifted as Commissioning Editor
Financial Times Limited has appointed Orlando Crowcroft as commissioning editor at Sifted, where he covers European technology and innovation. Prior to this, he was the tech and innovation editor, LinkedIn news Europe at LinkedIn.
Recent news related to Sifted
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Orlando Crowcroft
-
Sifted
19 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story