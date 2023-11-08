 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Orlando Crowcroft joins Sifted as Commissioning Editor

Sifted
By Siergiej Miloczkin
1 day ago
@SMiloczkin
news@responsesource.com

Financial Times Limited has appointed Orlando Crowcroft as commissioning editor at Sifted, where he covers European technology and innovation. Prior to this, he was the tech and innovation editor, LinkedIn news Europe at LinkedIn.

Orlando Crowcroft Sifted

