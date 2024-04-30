Promotion for Sadia Nowshin at Sifted
Sifted has promoted Sadia Nowshin to a reporter at the publication. Sadia previously served as editorial assistant and will be covering start-up news, with a focus on food tech, features and tech bio.
She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @sadianowshin_.
