Promotion for Tim Smith at Sifted
Sifted has promoted Tim Smith to news editor. Tim was previously a senior reporter at the title and will be focusing on artificial intelligence and overseeing news content across the publication.
He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @timmpsmith.
