Tom Matsuda joins Sifted
Sifted has appointed Tom Matsuda as the fintech reporter at Sifted. Tom will be covering fintech news with a focus on businesses in Europe. He was previously a freelance journalist, writing for publications including The Block and Al Jazeera.
He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @_tommatsuda.
