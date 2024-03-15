 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Finance and Tech / National and Regional Press

Tom Matsuda joins Sifted

Sifted
By Sarah Acheampong
46 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Sifted has appointed Tom Matsuda as the fintech reporter at Sifted. Tom will be covering fintech news with a focus on businesses in Europe. He was previously a freelance journalist, writing for publications including The Block and Al Jazeera.

He can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @_tommatsuda.

 

Al Jazeera Sifted The Block

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Tom Matsuda
  • Sifted
    18 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login