News / Finance and Tech

Pedro Goncalves joins Yahoo! Finance (UK)

Yahoo! Finance
By Siergiej Miloczkin
21 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Yahoo! Finance (UK) has appointed Pedro Goncalves as a financial reporter. Prior to this, he was a senior asset manager correspondent at Investment Week and investment reporter at International Investment. He covers markets, investments, banks, fintech and wealth management.

International Investment Investment Week Pedro Goncalves Yahoo! Finance UK

