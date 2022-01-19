Pedro Goncalves joins Yahoo! Finance (UK)
Yahoo! Finance (UK) has appointed Pedro Goncalves as a financial reporter. Prior to this, he was a senior asset manager correspondent at Investment Week and investment reporter at International Investment. He covers markets, investments, banks, fintech and wealth management.
