Promotion for George Allen and Ben Lyons at Derby Telegraph and DerbyshireLive
Reach plc has promoted George Allen to head of content at the Derby Telegraph and DerbyshireLive. George, previously content editor, will be responsible for leading the digital team. Former news reporter and life writer Ben Lyons will take over from George as content editor.
Recent news related to Derby Telegraph or DerbyshireLive
