News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for George Allen and Ben Lyons at Derby Telegraph and DerbyshireLive

Derby Telegraph
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
Reach plc has promoted George Allen to head of content at the Derby Telegraph and DerbyshireLive. George, previously content editor, will be responsible for leading the digital team. Former news reporter and life writer Ben Lyons will take over from George as content editor.

Ben Lyons Derby Telegraph DerbyshireLive George Allen

