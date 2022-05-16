Nick Reid moves to ITV News Central
ITV News Central has appointed Nick Reid as a production journalist, covering breaking news across the Midlands. He was previously a senior reporter and digital content editor for four years at the Derby Telegraph and Derbyshire Live.
