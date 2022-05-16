 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Nick Reid moves to ITV News Central

By Siergiej Miloczkin
11 hours ago
ITV News Central has appointed Nick Reid as a production journalist, covering breaking news across the Midlands. He was previously a senior reporter and digital content editor for four years at the Derby Telegraph and Derbyshire Live.

