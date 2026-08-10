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News / National and Regional Press

Promotion for Matthew Simpson at Oxford Mail

Oxford mail
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Oxford Mail has appointed Matthew Simpson as chief reporter to focus on supporting the news desk in subbing and desking work while also helping reporters build their stories.

Matthew previously served as reporter on the Newsquest regional press title.

Matt Simpson Oxford Mail

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