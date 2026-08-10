Promotion for Matthew Simpson at Oxford Mail
Oxford Mail has appointed Matthew Simpson as chief reporter to focus on supporting the news desk in subbing and desking work while also helping reporters build their stories.
Matthew previously served as reporter on the Newsquest regional press title.
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