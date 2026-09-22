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News / Consumer

Promotion for Mattie Lacey-Davidson at Living360

Living360
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
25 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

Mattie Lacey-Davidson has been promoted from lifestyle editor to managing editor for APL Media.

In her role, Mattie will continue to lead online wellness publication Living360, while overseeing a wider portfolio that includes the travel magazines Postcards and the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide, as well as print lifestyle guides and native content for UK newspapers.

ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide Living360 Mattie Lacey-Davidson Postcards

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