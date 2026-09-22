Promotion for Mattie Lacey-Davidson at Living360
Mattie Lacey-Davidson has been promoted from lifestyle editor to managing editor for APL Media.
In her role, Mattie will continue to lead online wellness publication Living360, while overseeing a wider portfolio that includes the travel magazines Postcards and the ASTA Worldwide Destination Guide, as well as print lifestyle guides and native content for UK newspapers.
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