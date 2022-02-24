 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Promotion for Zeynel Can Yuce at Global’s LBC station

LBC
By Anna-Maria Pineiro
7 hours ago
LBC has appointed Zeynel Can Yuce as lead producer and editor of Swarbrick on Sunday to focus on leading public figures, officials and known named guests to comment on the week’s biggest stories. . Along with that, he looks to the week ahead and give a taste of the stories people can expect. Zeynel previously served as a producer on the Global Radio Show.

