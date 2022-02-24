Promotion for Zeynel Can Yuce at Global’s LBC station
LBC has appointed Zeynel Can Yuce as lead producer and editor of Swarbrick on Sunday to focus on leading public figures, officials and known named guests to comment on the week’s biggest stories. . Along with that, he looks to the week ahead and give a taste of the stories people can expect. Zeynel previously served as a producer on the Global Radio Show.
