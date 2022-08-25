 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Real Homes magazine announce co-editors

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
16 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Real Homes magazine has appointed Alison Jones and Amelia Smith as co-editor, jointly in charge of the day-to-day running of the print edition. Together they will be sourcing and producing content, and overseeing production of each issue.

The magazine will be continuing to focus on all aspects of renovating, extending, decorating and updating for homes and rentals. Both Alison and Amelia can contacted with story and product ideas via email.

Alison Jones Amelia Smith Real Homes magazine

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alison Jones
  • Amelia Smith
  • Real Homes
    13 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login