Real Homes magazine announce co-editors
Real Homes magazine has appointed Alison Jones and Amelia Smith as co-editor, jointly in charge of the day-to-day running of the print edition. Together they will be sourcing and producing content, and overseeing production of each issue.
The magazine will be continuing to focus on all aspects of renovating, extending, decorating and updating for homes and rentals. Both Alison and Amelia can contacted with story and product ideas via email.
