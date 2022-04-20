Role change for Stewart Maclean at BBC Newsnight
BBC Newsnight has appointed Stewart Maclean as editor to focus on leading Newsnight’s team. Stewart previously served as acting editor following Esme Wren’s departure in January. Prior to this Stewart served as deputy editor for the programme.
