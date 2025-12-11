RTÉ announces new Presenters of flagship News Programmes
RTÉ has confirmed new presenters across a number of its flagship news programmes. Tommy Meskill will serve as a co-presenter of the Six One News with Sharon Tobin on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.
Journalists and broadcasters Sarah McInerney and Justin McCarthy will join Gavin Jennings and Audrey Carville as regular presenters of Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.
Current political correspondent Paul Cunningham will now present This Week on RTÉ Radio 1 every Sunday at 1pm. The Behind the Story podcast will also see Paul join Fran McNulty and others, as presenters across the week.
