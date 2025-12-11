 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
RTÉ announces new Presenters of flagship News Programmes

RTÉ
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
5 hours ago
RTÉ has confirmed new presenters across a number of its flagship news programmes. Tommy Meskill will serve as a co-presenter of the Six One News with Sharon Tobin on RTÉ One and RTÉ Player.

Journalists and broadcasters Sarah McInerney and Justin McCarthy will join Gavin Jennings and Audrey Carville as regular presenters of Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1.

Current political correspondent Paul Cunningham will now present This Week on RTÉ Radio 1 every Sunday at 1pm. The Behind the Story podcast will also see Paul join Fran McNulty and others, as presenters across the week.

