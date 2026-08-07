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News / Trade

Ruth Lawes joins Travel Gossip as first news editor

Travel Gossip
By Amy Wilson
13 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Travel Gossip has appointed Ruth Lawes as news editor. Ruth was previously a freelance journalist specialising in travel, lifestyle and culture. Prior to this she worked as senior TV reporter at Metro.

Ruth is based in London and is Travel Gossip’s first news editor.

Ruth Lawes Travel Gossip

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