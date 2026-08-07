Ruth Lawes joins Travel Gossip as first news editor
Travel Gossip has appointed Ruth Lawes as news editor. Ruth was previously a freelance journalist specialising in travel, lifestyle and culture. Prior to this she worked as senior TV reporter at Metro.
Ruth is based in London and is Travel Gossip’s first news editor.
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