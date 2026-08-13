Sarah Collins named business reporter (EU and Ireland) at Irish Independent
Irish Independent has appointed Sarah Collins as business reporter (EU and Ireland). Sarah is based between Brussels and Dublin, covering EU and Irish business news across the Irish Independent and Sunday Independent.
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Sarah Collins
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Irish Independent
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Sunday Independent
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