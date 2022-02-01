 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Sarah Corker to join ITV News

ITV News
By Amy Wilson
23 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

ITV News has appointed Sarah Corker as social affairs correspondent based in the north of England. Sarah is currently a business presenter and correspondent for BBC News and BBC Radio 5 live, where she has worked for 13 years. She will be starting her role at ITV News in March and can be found tweeting @SarahCorkerNews.

ITV NEWS Sarah Corker

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sarah Corker
  • BBC News
    412 contacts
  • BBC Radio 5 live
    88 contacts
  • ITV NEWS
    140 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login