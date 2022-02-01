Sarah Corker to join ITV News
ITV News has appointed Sarah Corker as social affairs correspondent based in the north of England. Sarah is currently a business presenter and correspondent for BBC News and BBC Radio 5 live, where she has worked for 13 years. She will be starting her role at ITV News in March and can be found tweeting @SarahCorkerNews.
