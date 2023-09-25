 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Sarah-Jane Mee to host new show on Sky News

Sky News
By Andrew Strutt
3 hours ago
Sky News has announced the launch of The UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee.

The new primetime show will launch on October 2nd and will air Monday to Thursday from 8pm till 9pm. The show will dig into the issues people across the country are talking about and explain and analyse the news stories they need to know in a dynamic hour of domestic news. Sarah-Jane Mee, who has fronted Sky News afternoons for four years, will host the show.

Sarah-Jane Mee Sky News

