Sarah-Jane Mee to host new show on Sky News

Sky News has announced the launch of The UK Tonight with Sarah-Jane Mee.

The new primetime show will launch on October 2nd and will air Monday to Thursday from 8pm till 9pm. The show will dig into the issues people across the country are talking about and explain and analyse the news stories they need to know in a dynamic hour of domestic news. Sarah-Jane Mee, who has fronted Sky News afternoons for four years, will host the show.