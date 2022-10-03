 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Sarah Mockford to join the Telegraph as women’s sport editor

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
22 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Media Group has appointed Sarah Mockford as women’s sport editor.

Sarah is currently editor of Rugby World and will join the Telegraph in late November. She will be responsible for publishing the monthly TWS supplement in print, as well as all women’s sport coverage across digital and social. Sarah will succeed Anna Kessel.

Anna Kessel Rugby World Sarah Mockford Telegraph

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Sarah Mockford
  • Anna Kessel MBE
  • Rugby World
    5 contacts
  • Sport (The Daily Telegraph)
    43 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login