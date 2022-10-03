Sarah Mockford to join the Telegraph as women’s sport editor
Telegraph Media Group has appointed Sarah Mockford as women’s sport editor.
Sarah is currently editor of Rugby World and will join the Telegraph in late November. She will be responsible for publishing the monthly TWS supplement in print, as well as all women’s sport coverage across digital and social. Sarah will succeed Anna Kessel.
