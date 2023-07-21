 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Telegraph Women’s Sport podcast launches

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
5 hours ago
Telegraph Media Group has launched the Telegraph Women’s Sport podcast.

It covers a variety of issues impacting women in sport through interviews with trailblazing female sporting figures and is hosted by Samantha Quek MBE. The weekly six-part series will feature episodes themed around the topics of activism, injury, motherhood, success, menstruation and coaching.

This podcast is part of The Telegraph Women’s Summer of Sport. Throughout the course of the Women’s Football World Cup, subscribers will have access to in-depth coverage and analysis of all the action across print, digital, video and social, with Telegraph football reporters Tom Garry and Luke Edwards on the ground in Australia. Chelsea FC Women’s manager Emma Hayes has also joined The Telegraph’s World Cup team and will write exclusive columns throughout the tournament.

