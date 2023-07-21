Telegraph Women’s Sport podcast launches

Telegraph Media Group has launched the Telegraph Women’s Sport podcast.

It covers a variety of issues impacting women in sport through interviews with trailblazing female sporting figures and is hosted by Samantha Quek MBE. The weekly six-part series will feature episodes themed around the topics of activism, injury, motherhood, success, menstruation and coaching.

This podcast is part of The Telegraph Women’s Summer of Sport. Throughout the course of the Women’s Football World Cup, subscribers will have access to in-depth coverage and analysis of all the action across print, digital, video and social, with Telegraph football reporters Tom Garry and Luke Edwards on the ground in Australia. Chelsea FC Women’s manager Emma Hayes has also joined The Telegraph’s World Cup team and will write exclusive columns throughout the tournament.