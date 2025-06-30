 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Emma Hayes joins the Guardian as columnist for Women’s Euros 2025

The Guardian
By Tahmina Mannan
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

The Guardian has announced that ahead of the Women’s Euros 2025 kicking off in Switzerland on 2 July, Emma Hayes has joined the team bringing action and analysis from every game of the tournament.

Emma is head coach of the US Women’s National team and is the former manager of Chelsea Women, where she won seven league titles, five FA Cups, and two League Cups.

Emma will cover a series of columns for the Guardian and a Q&A with readers. Emma’s first column appeared online over the weekend of 28-29 June and in a special 32-page guide to the tournament in the Guardian on 28 June.

Emma Hayes The Guardian

