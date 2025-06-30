Emma Hayes joins the Guardian as columnist for Women’s Euros 2025

The Guardian has announced that ahead of the Women’s Euros 2025 kicking off in Switzerland on 2 July, Emma Hayes has joined the team bringing action and analysis from every game of the tournament.

Emma is head coach of the US Women’s National team and is the former manager of Chelsea Women, where she won seven league titles, five FA Cups, and two League Cups.

Emma will cover a series of columns for the Guardian and a Q&A with readers. Emma’s first column appeared online over the weekend of 28-29 June and in a special 32-page guide to the tournament in the Guardian on 28 June.