Warren Gatland starts as a columnist at the Telegraph
Telegraph Sport has hired Warren Gatland as a rugby columnist.
Warren is a former All Black and coach of the Lions, Wales, Ireland and London Wasps. He will offer his insight into the game with a focus on England in their run up to the rugby World Cup next year.
