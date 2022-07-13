 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Warren Gatland starts as a columnist at the Telegraph

telegraph media group
By Andrew Strutt
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Telegraph Sport has hired Warren Gatland as a rugby columnist.

Warren is a former All Black and coach of the Lions, Wales, Ireland and London Wasps. He will offer his insight into the game with a focus on England in their run up to the rugby World Cup next year.

Telegraph Sport Warren Gatland

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Warren Gatland
  • Sport (The Daily Telegraph)
    46 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login