Sophia Mozzali named content manager at SheerLuxe
SheerLuxe has appointed Sophia Mozzali as content manager, responsible for managing and publishing all commercial content across the SheerLuxe website. Sophia was previously brand & content coordinator at COLLAGERIE.
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Sophia Mozzali
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