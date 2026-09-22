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News / National and Regional Press

Sophie Berman named managing editor at LBC

LBC
By Amy Wilson
2 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

LBC has appointed Sophie Berman as managing editor, following the promotion of Tom Cheal to managing director of speech radio at Global. Sophie joined LBC as deputy managing editor in March 2025 and has previously held senior editorial roles at Associated Press, BBC News and GB News.

As managing editor, Sophie will lead LBC’s editorial output across radio and digital platforms, as the brand continues to expand its multi-platform audience.

LBC Sophie Berman

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