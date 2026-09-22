Sophie Berman named managing editor at LBC
LBC has appointed Sophie Berman as managing editor, following the promotion of Tom Cheal to managing director of speech radio at Global. Sophie joined LBC as deputy managing editor in March 2025 and has previously held senior editorial roles at Associated Press, BBC News and GB News.
As managing editor, Sophie will lead LBC’s editorial output across radio and digital platforms, as the brand continues to expand its multi-platform audience.
Recent news related to LBC
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Sophie Berman
-
LBC
71 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story