The i paper appoints Daniel Capurro as environment correspondent
The i paper has appointed Daniel Capurro as environment correspondent. Daniel will be covering environment, climate change and energy news.
Daniel joined on 23 January from his senior reporter and history correspondent role at The Daily Telegraph. He can be found tweeting @CapurrodDaniel.
