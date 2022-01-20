Tom Goodwyn joins expanding TechRadar
TechRadar has appointed Tom Goodwyn as senior entertainment editor. He will be responsible for overseeing the site’s entertainment content, including commissioning all review, feature, interview and hub content as well as focusing on strategy and forward planning.
Tom joined earlier this month from his editor role at HMV, and has also previously served as freelance journalist at NME.
