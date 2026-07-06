Zoe Ball to join Greatest Hits Radio from September 2026

Greatest Hits Radio has confirmed that broadcaster Zoe Ball will join the station to launch a new show.

Zoe Ball in the Afternoon will air weekdays 1pm – 4pm, starting from 7 September and will feature guests, listener chats, plus special features including Something for the Weekend every Friday. Alongside her weekday show, Zoe will continue to co-host the Dig It podcast with Jo Whiley.

The move marks Zoe’s first daily radio show since the Radio 2 Breakfast Show and will see her host afternoons, following Ken Bruce’s mid-morning show and ahead of Simon Mayo at Drivetime.