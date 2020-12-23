Our top 10 journalism blog posts of 2020

Furlough, sped-up news cycles, misinformation and redundancy – 2020 is unlikely to be on any ‘best year in journalism ever’ lists. Despite the challenges, those working in media through the global pandemic since March have provided the public with much-needed information, resources and even entertainment when things have been particularly hard.

Hoping to highlight the work being done by journalists across all sections of the UK media, the ResponseSource blog featured interviews with those finding new revenue streams in publishing, groups supporting those struggling and issues being faced.

Here are our most popular journalism blog posts from this year:

1. Why forward features lists are still a key tool for PR campaign planning

The ability to know what’s coming up in the next year – no wonder features lists are so popular. Here, we explained the basics for PR pros who need to be in the know.

2. Getting to the nub of local news with Nub News’ Karl Hancock

Nub News’ Karl Hancock took us through the growth of his local news network and the continuing importance of community news reporting.

3. Associations, resources and groups supporting the freelancers

For freelancers looking for support, advice, or a place to vent during lockdown, we highlighted some good groups to go to.

4. A year of journalist enquiries from ResponseSource

And when planning for 2020 seemed like it would be a cinch, here was our round-up of awareness days and big events to keep in the content calendar.

5. Whitepaper: Diversity in Journalism

Our whitepaper took on the importance of diversity in newsrooms with insight from a wide range of contributors working across all sectors of the media.

6. Spotlight on JJ Anisiøbi, deputy digital content director at OK! online

Sharing his career highlights and some of his favourite stories from this year was OK! online’s JJ Anisiøbi.

7. Media Interview: Jess Brammar, editor-in-chief of HuffPost UK

Jess Brammar talked her aims for HuffPost UK as editor-in-chief and the value of online media versus print.

8. 10 exceptional experts for International Women’s Day you can connect with on ResponseSource

In time for International Women’s Day in March, these business leaders, academics, entrepreneurs and public affairs pros were ready to help journalists finish and file related features.

9. Fact-checking and fast news – white paper from ResponseSource

The experts who contributed to our white paper, Fact-checking and fast news, reminded us that there’s plenty of cause for optimism when it comes to rebuilding trust with readers in times of misinformation.

10. Resources for freelance journalists: The Freelance Sessions

The Freelance Session was one of the groups offering support to freelance journalists highlighted in our association round up earlier in the year. Here, founder Jess Evans took us through the biggest challenges being faced by the sector.

We’d like to end the year with a big thank you to everyone working in the media for all of the hard work that’s been ongoing through all the changes and challenges of this year.

However you’ll be celebrating the festive season, we hope you’ll be taking a well-earned break and recharging – stay safe, and we’ll see you in the New Year.