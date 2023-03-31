Abigail Turner joins Reach plc from MailOnline
Abigail Turner, previously UK online femail reporter at MailOnline, has been appointed as south west business wditor for Reach plc‘s Business Live.
She is covering for Hannah Baker who is on leave and is interested in hearing all things business related in the south west region. From start-ups, enterprise, transport, property, and retail to hospitality, innovation, employment opportunities and results, etc.
