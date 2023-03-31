 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Abigail Turner joins Reach plc from MailOnline

Business Live
By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
Abigail Turner, previously UK online femail reporter at MailOnline, has been appointed as south west business wditor for Reach plc‘s Business Live.

She is covering for Hannah Baker who is on leave and is interested in hearing all things business related in the south west region. From start-ups, enterprise, transport, property, and retail to hospitality, innovation, employment opportunities and results, etc.

