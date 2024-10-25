Adam Bienkov announced as Editor (Online) for Byline Times
Byline Times has appointed Adam Bienkov as editor (online) to focus on online coverage, including their website and separate Substack newsletter the Byline Supplement.
Hardeep Matharu remains as editor of the monthly news magazine.
