 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / National and Regional Press

Adam Bienkov announced as Editor (Online) for Byline Times

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
18 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Byline Times has appointed Adam Bienkov as editor (online) to focus on online coverage, including their website and separate Substack newsletter the Byline Supplement.

Hardeep Matharu remains as editor of the monthly news magazine.

 

Adam Bienkov BylineTimes Hardeep Matharu

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Hardeep Matharu
  • Adam Bienkov
  • Byline Times
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login