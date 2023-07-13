Josiah Mortimer to start contributing writer role at OnLondon
OnLondon has appointed Josiah Mortimer as a contributing writer.
He will be writing food, drink and culture (travel/experiences/music/arts) reviews for the website from 24 July. This will be in addition to his role as chief reporter at Byline Times. He can also be found tweeting @josiahmortimer.
