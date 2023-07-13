 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Josiah Mortimer to start contributing writer role at OnLondon

OnLondon
By Andrew Strutt
18 hours ago
OnLondon has appointed Josiah Mortimer as a contributing writer.

He will be writing food, drink and culture (travel/experiences/music/arts) reviews for the website from 24 July. This will be in addition to his role as chief reporter at Byline Times. He can also be found tweeting @josiahmortimer.

 

