 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Byline Times print expansion

Byline Times
By Amy Wilson
5 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Byline Times is now available in retail. While its monthly print edition was previously available via subscription, it will now also be sold in independent newsagents across the country, as well as WHSmith, Waitrose, and other high street names to be announced. Founded in 2019, the independent investigative newspaper, which covers ‘what the papers don’t say’, has nearly 30,000 subscribers and brings readers reports, analysis and cultural voices on the biggest issues of the day.

Byline Times

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Byline Times
    7 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login