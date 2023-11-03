Byline Times print expansion

Byline Times is now available in retail. While its monthly print edition was previously available via subscription, it will now also be sold in independent newsagents across the country, as well as WHSmith, Waitrose, and other high street names to be announced. Founded in 2019, the independent investigative newspaper, which covers ‘what the papers don’t say’, has nearly 30,000 subscribers and brings readers reports, analysis and cultural voices on the biggest issues of the day.