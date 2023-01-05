Josiah Mortimer joins Byline Times from MyLondon
Byline Times has appointed Josiah Mortimer as chief reporter. Josiah will be covering political news and social issues and has an interest in the human/personal impacts of policy, democracy and social movements. He is keen to cover stories and issues not given attention elsewhere, particularly outside of Westminster. Josiah previously worked as City Hall editor at MyLondon and can be found tweeting @josiahmortimer.
