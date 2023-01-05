 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Josiah Mortimer joins Byline Times from MyLondon

Byline Times
By Amy Wilson
2 days ago
news@responsesource.com

Byline Times has appointed Josiah Mortimer as chief reporter. Josiah will be covering political news and social issues and has an interest in the human/personal impacts of policy, democracy and social movements. He is keen to cover stories and issues not given attention elsewhere, particularly outside of Westminster. Josiah previously worked as City Hall editor at MyLondon and can be found tweeting @josiahmortimer.

