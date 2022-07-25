 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
City Hall Journalists group is launched

By Phoebe-Jane Boyd
22 hours ago
Pictured from left to right: Callum Marius, Joe Talora, Jessica Frank-Keyes, Josiah Mortimer, James Cracknell. 

A group of journalists from outlets including MyLondon, ITV, the BBC, Bauer Radio and LondonWorld have launched the City Hall Journalists lobby.

Spearheaded by MyLondon City Hall editor Josiah Mortimer, the lobby – which is open to those who regularly report on the Mayor and the GLA – brings reporters together to drive transparency on what’s happening in devolved London politics.

The group is backed by the Press Gallery, NUJ, News Media Association, Society of Editors, and the chair of the London Assembly. The team can be found tweeting @cityhalljournos.

