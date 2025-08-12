Alec Whitaker promoted to court reporter at The Westmorland Gazette and The Mail
Newsquest has promoted Alec Whitaker to the role of court reporter across The Westmorland Gazette and The Mail. Previously a trainee reporter at the titles, Alec will be covering South Cumbria court cases on a daily basis at Barrow Magistrates’ Court and Preston Crown Court.
