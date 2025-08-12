 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Alec Whitaker promoted to court reporter at The Westmorland Gazette and The Mail

Newsquest
By Amy Wilson
10 hours ago
news@responsesource.com

Newsquest has promoted Alec Whitaker to the role of court reporter across The Westmorland Gazette and The Mail. Previously a trainee reporter at the titles, Alec will be covering South Cumbria court cases on a daily basis at Barrow Magistrates’ Court and Preston Crown Court.

Alec Whitaker The Mail The Westmorland Gazette

