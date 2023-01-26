Aleks Phillips joins Newsweek from the Daily Express
Newsweek has appointed Aleks Phillips as a U.S. news reporter, based in London. He will be covering news from the U.S., focusing on politics and the environment. Aleks was previously a news reporter at Daily Express and can be found tweeting @AleksPhillips1.
Recent news related to Daily Express or Newsweek
Recent news related to Aleks Phillips
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Aleks Phillips
-
Daily Express
140 contacts
-
Newsweek
39 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story