 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
Skip navigation

News / Consumer

Alex Wilkins joins New Scientist from Metro.co.uk

New Scientist Abigail Beall Media Interview
By Amy Wilson
43 mins ago
news@responsesource.com

New Scientist has appointed Alex Wilkins as trainee news reporter. Alex joined on the 15 December from his role as social media reporter and science & tech reporter at Metro.co.uk. He can be found tweeting @AlexWilkins22.

Alex Wilkins New Scientist

Media Database

Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
  • Alex Wilkins
  • Metro.co.uk
    113 contacts
  • New Scientist
    30 contacts
Get a demo

Media Database Subscribers

Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story
Login