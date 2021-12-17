Alex Wilkins joins New Scientist from Metro.co.uk
New Scientist has appointed Alex Wilkins as trainee news reporter. Alex joined on the 15 December from his role as social media reporter and science & tech reporter at Metro.co.uk. He can be found tweeting @AlexWilkins22.
Recent news related to Metro.co.uk or New Scientist
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Alex Wilkins
-
Metro.co.uk
113 contacts
-
New Scientist
30 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story