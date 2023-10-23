Alison Killing appointed as senior reporter at the Financial Times
The Financial Times has appointed Alison Killing as a senior reporter on the visual investigations team. Alison is also a licenced architect and the founder of Killing Architects.
She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @alisonkilling.
