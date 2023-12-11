Paola Tamma joins the Financial Times
The Financial Times has selected Paola Tamma as the EU correspondent. Based in the Brussels Bureau, she will be covering economies across the European Union. Paola was previously a reporter at POLITICO Europe.
She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @paolatamma.
