Paola Tamma joins the Financial Times

By Sarah Acheampong
1 day ago
The Financial Times has selected Paola Tamma as the EU correspondent. Based in the Brussels Bureau, she will be covering economies across the European Union. Paola was previously a reporter at POLITICO Europe.

She can be found on X (formerly Twitter) @paolatamma.

