Amy Beecham Promoted To Commissioning Editor At Stylist
Stylist have promoted Amy Beecham to commissioning editor. In this role she will be responsible for commissioning lifestyle, culture and first-person features.
Amy was previously a senior writer at the title.
Recent news related to Stylist
Recent news related to Amy Beecham
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