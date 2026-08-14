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News / Consumer

Amy Beecham Promoted To Commissioning Editor At Stylist

Stylist
By Christina Pirilla
1 day ago
news@responsesource.com

Stylist have promoted Amy Beecham to commissioning editor. In this role she will be responsible for commissioning lifestyle, culture and first-person features.

Amy was previously a senior writer at the title.

Amy Beecham Stylist

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