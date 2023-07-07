 folder icon list icon new list icon new folder Save to list notifaction icon yes tick yes tick yes tick with circle delete cross delete cross minus small - for download tool delete cross plus sign - small expander search magnifying glass icon for gettign to print page icon for email addresses icon for features timing icon for features timing LinkedIn icon Facebook icon youtube icon twitter icon google+ icon external link icon fo profile pages mail icon small mail icon for contact listings phone icon phone icon for listings twitter bird save icon export icon delete icon duplicate icon move to a diff folder mini search icon right arrow
News / National and Regional Press

Annie Butterworth has joined Sky News as News Editor

Sky News
By Martina Losi
1 day ago
Sky News has appointed Annie Butterworth as news editor.

Annie joined in July from her senior series producer role at GB News, and has also previously worked as news reporter at Daily Mail. Annie can be found tweeting @annie_reporter.

