Annie Butterworth has joined Sky News as News Editor
Sky News has appointed Annie Butterworth as news editor.
Annie joined in July from her senior series producer role at GB News, and has also previously worked as news reporter at Daily Mail. Annie can be found tweeting @annie_reporter.
