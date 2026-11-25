Antonia Windsor steps down as Editor-in-Chief of Family Traveller
Family Traveller‘s editor-in-chief Antonia Windsor has stepped down from her role to focus on other projects. She will continue contributing to the magazine as a writer.
All editorial pitches and enquiries for Family Traveller can now be sent to Harriet Mallinson.
Recent news related to Family Traveller
Recent news related to Antonia Windsor or Harriet Mallinson
Media Database
Find out more about the contacts & outlets covered in this story
-
Antonia Windsor
-
Harriet Mallinson
-
Family Traveller
6 contacts
Media Database Subscribers
Login to see the contacts & outlets covered in this story