Antony Leena-Ashkenaz leaves Daily Express for Inspiratia

By Anna-Maria Pego Pineiro
15 hours ago
Inspiratia has appointed Antony Leena-Ashkenaz as s reporter. Antony will be covering news about renewable energy infrastructure including solar, wind farms, battery storage and project financing.

Antony joins from his science journalist role at the Daily Express, and has also previously served as freelance reporter for the Daily Star.

 

